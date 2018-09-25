LONDON (AP) — British officials are checking out reports that a beluga whale is swimming in the River Thames.

The RSPCA animal welfare group said Tuesday it is "working with other agencies to monitor the situation."

It says it is ready to provide help to the whale if asked to do so by other agencies.

Photos posted on Twitter appeared to show a white whale in the water. No positive identification has yet been made.

Officials are asking the public not to get close to the whale, which was reported to be in the Gravesend area in the county of Kent.

The River Thames, one of the longest rivers in England, runs through several major cities and towns, including London, Oxford and Windsor.