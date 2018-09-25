LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS' "Murphy Brown" returns to TV this week after 20 years, and its creator says the sitcom is ready to "make some noise."

Diane English says the 13-episode season will address issues including immigration, the midterm elections and the Me Too movement.

The revival stars Candice Bergen as Murphy, a former network TV journalist who's now working on a cable news channel's morning show.

Also back are original series cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud.

Jake McDorman is a newcomer, playing Murphy's son, Avery, a reporter at a competing news channel.

"Murphy Brown" debuts 9:30 p.m. EDT Thursday on CBS.