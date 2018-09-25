  1. Home
  2. Economy

Five commuter train stations in central Taiwan planned to open for service in October

Five new commuter train stations along the elevated railway in central Taiwan’s Taichung metropolitan area are scheduled to open for service in October

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/25 20:57

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Five new commuter train stations along the elevated railway in central Taiwan’s Taichung metropolitan area are scheduled to open for service in October, media reports said on Sep. 25 (Tuesday).  

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) conducted an inspection of the five commuter stations, according to a news release on the ministry’s website on Sep. 25.

The five commuter stations—Lilin Station (栗林), Toujiacuo Station (頭家厝), Songzhu Station (松竹), Jingwu Station (精武) and Wuquan Station (五權)—will be added to the five original stations along the 21.7-kilometer elevated railway section, which has been in operation since October in 2016, the MOTC said.

The elevated railway section starts from 1.9 kilometers north of Fengyuan Station and ends at 1.4 kilometers south of Daqing Station.

In a news release on Sep 25, the Railway Bureau of the MOTC said that the bureau planned to ask the MOTC for permission to inaugurate the five new stations in October. The bureau said Daqing Station and Songzhu Station on the elevated railway will become transit hubs in the future as both stations will connect to the Taichung Metro Green Line.
Taichung
railway
MOTC

RELATED ARTICLES

A tourist attraction not to be missed: Taiwan's Alishan Forest Railway
A tourist attraction not to be missed: Taiwan's Alishan Forest Railway
2018/09/24 16:36
Fire erupts in residential area of Taichung, Taiwan
Fire erupts in residential area of Taichung, Taiwan
2018/09/23 12:11
Taichung to allocate NT$100 million for Int’l NGO Center based in Central Taiwan
Taichung to allocate NT$100 million for Int’l NGO Center based in Central Taiwan
2018/09/21 17:04
 ‘Jadeite Cabbage’ from National Palace Museum to be exhibited at Taichung Flora Show
 ‘Jadeite Cabbage’ from National Palace Museum to be exhibited at Taichung Flora Show
2018/09/20 14:05
Thai and Vietnamese prostitutes nabbed in northern Taiwan
Thai and Vietnamese prostitutes nabbed in northern Taiwan
2018/09/14 16:05