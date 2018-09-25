TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Five new commuter train stations along the elevated railway in central Taiwan’s Taichung metropolitan area are scheduled to open for service in October, media reports said on Sep. 25 (Tuesday).

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) conducted an inspection of the five commuter stations, according to a news release on the ministry’s website on Sep. 25.

The five commuter stations—Lilin Station (栗林), Toujiacuo Station (頭家厝), Songzhu Station (松竹), Jingwu Station (精武) and Wuquan Station (五權)—will be added to the five original stations along the 21.7-kilometer elevated railway section, which has been in operation since October in 2016, the MOTC said.

The elevated railway section starts from 1.9 kilometers north of Fengyuan Station and ends at 1.4 kilometers south of Daqing Station.

In a news release on Sep 25, the Railway Bureau of the MOTC said that the bureau planned to ask the MOTC for permission to inaugurate the five new stations in October. The bureau said Daqing Station and Songzhu Station on the elevated railway will become transit hubs in the future as both stations will connect to the Taichung Metro Green Line.