Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm or two;82;76;SW;10;86%;80%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;85;Sunny and very warm;102;82;N;9;37%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Plenty of sun;90;65;W;12;46%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;78;65;A t-storm in spots;76;68;E;8;65%;44%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds breaking;60;44;Periods of sun;63;53;SW;13;69%;9%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny intervals;60;42;Partly sunny;58;45;NNE;6;75%;29%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;85;64;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;ESE;8;24%;3%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and beautiful;67;43;Sunny and mild;71;45;E;5;58%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;86;71;A strong t-storm;89;69;SE;6;72%;69%;4

Athens, Greece;Cooler;75;62;Partly sunny;69;61;NNE;20;40%;61%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief showers, windy;59;52;A shower in spots;58;51;SW;19;62%;74%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;105;72;Sunny and very warm;106;73;NE;4;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;73;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSW;4;76%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;NE;5;75%;86%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;76;Partly sunny;94;76;SSW;6;66%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;75;66;Sunny and windy;74;63;NE;22;65%;4%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;54;Inc. clouds;75;57;S;6;49%;33%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cool;60;39;Mostly sunny, cool;62;38;N;7;37%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds breaking;58;41;Partly sunny;63;51;W;11;51%;29%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;68;46;A shower in spots;66;48;ESE;6;67%;81%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;58;Mostly sunny;90;57;ENE;8;37%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly cloudy;57;38;Partly sunny;60;41;S;7;52%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds breaking;59;40;Partly sunny;65;45;SSW;4;60%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;37;Partly sunny, cool;60;36;ENE;5;38%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;59;37;Periods of sun;61;40;SW;4;47%;2%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;Mostly cloudy;70;55;SE;9;76%;36%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;90;66;Clouds and sun;91;66;NNW;5;25%;27%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;76;65;Clearing;74;63;NE;14;56%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;94;73;Abundant sunshine;92;72;NW;8;42%;5%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with a shower;61;55;Partly sunny;63;55;N;16;71%;5%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;81;69;ENE;4;74%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Some sun, a shower;91;79;A t-storm around;93;80;SSE;7;69%;51%;11

Chicago, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;80;52;Cooler;65;51;WNW;11;56%;12%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;7;74%;79%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;56;50;A little a.m. rain;60;55;W;16;70%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm around;86;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;80;NW;6;82%;41%;11

Dallas, United States;Humid with some sun;89;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;60;NNE;10;81%;64%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;Rain and a t-storm;84;73;SSE;10;85%;86%;9

Delhi, India;Colder this morning;82;72;Hazy sunshine;90;73;WNW;8;75%;4%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler;65;42;Sunny and delightful;74;47;SW;6;32%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;A t-storm or two;93;81;SSW;5;74%;71%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;96;70;An afternoon shower;90;69;SE;6;58%;51%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;59;54;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;SW;13;78%;13%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;84;54;Clouds and sun, nice;83;52;N;6;23%;30%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;79;73;Periods of sun;77;72;E;20;84%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;93;80;An afternoon shower;91;79;SE;7;75%;86%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;84;59;Mostly sunny, nice;86;63;ENE;8;32%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;9;62%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;51;44;Windy with rain;53;44;W;21;86%;64%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;91;77;Showers around;90;77;SW;6;79%;84%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;A shower or two;86;76;ESE;5;72%;86%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, humid;88;76;A morning shower;87;75;SE;6;72%;63%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;72;ENE;6;70%;77%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;72;Mostly sunny;95;71;N;8;48%;27%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;63;57;Some sun, showers;62;58;NE;14;68%;84%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;94;74;A morning shower;94;75;NE;6;55%;75%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;98;83;Mostly sunny, warm;97;84;NNW;8;60%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;Mostly sunny;86;57;NNE;7;20%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;89;53;Sunshine, pleasant;83;52;NNW;6;30%;9%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;91;79;Mostly sunny, nice;90;80;WSW;12;59%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;82;66;A t-storm in spots;82;66;S;5;75%;72%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;106;81;Mostly sunny;102;82;SSE;8;28%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;52;38;Partly sunny;55;45;WSW;8;52%;27%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ENE;10;63%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;72;Clouds and sun;91;73;WNW;7;61%;44%;13

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;SSW;5;74%;70%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;S;4;80%;79%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;31;A t-storm in spots;60;29;NW;6;27%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A couple of t-storms;84;75;SW;8;81%;72%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;59;Mostly sunny;67;59;S;7;74%;4%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;Clouds and sun, warm;91;68;NNW;6;56%;15%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;62;44;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;SW;7;58%;2%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Afternoon sun;79;63;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSE;5;46%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;71;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;SW;7;72%;43%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;SE;4;50%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;80;W;9;68%;93%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;92;78;A t-storm around;94;78;NE;4;64%;66%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;79;An afternoon shower;88;79;WSW;10;75%;82%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;58;39;Partly sunny;67;51;N;4;57%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;E;5;56%;80%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;81;A t-storm in spots;90;81;E;10;69%;65%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;51;35;A little p.m. rain;53;44;WSW;10;68%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;Some sun, pleasant;85;77;S;9;70%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;70;57;Turning cloudy;65;56;SE;8;69%;26%;7

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with rain;59;58;Showers and t-storms;73;44;WNW;9;84%;62%;4

Moscow, Russia;A touch of rain;48;38;Becoming cloudy;52;42;SW;9;51%;92%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;Mostly sunny;91;81;NNW;8;70%;23%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;ESE;8;49%;56%;14

New York, United States;Rain, heavy at times;72;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;60;SW;11;83%;80%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;66;Sunny and delightful;90;65;N;6;45%;4%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;57;47;Mostly cloudy;65;48;WSW;7;79%;22%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Periods of rain;76;63;A shower in the a.m.;77;64;N;8;73%;92%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;56;49;Clearing;67;45;WSW;11;56%;27%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;60;58;Warmer, p.m. showers;72;41;NW;15;88%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;A stray shower;84;78;ESE;17;81%;78%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;87;76;W;7;82%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;A t-storm around;91;75;E;6;72%;50%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;63;40;Mostly sunny;70;46;ENE;4;52%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;SE;11;58%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm around;92;77;WSW;5;70%;63%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;85;71;Clouds and sun;86;69;SE;17;64%;5%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;73;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;SSE;6;52%;73%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly cloudy;55;34;Periods of sun;61;42;SW;5;42%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;75;48;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;ENE;5;62%;21%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;75;52;Occasional rain;72;53;NE;10;47%;83%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;89;64;Mostly sunny;88;68;E;6;53%;6%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;74;Showers around;84;74;ESE;12;71%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this morning;45;41;A few showers;45;38;WNW;9;75%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;54;42;Rain;57;51;W;14;77%;92%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;83;70;Mostly sunny;90;72;WSW;5;62%;10%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;105;78;Sunny and very warm;106;76;E;6;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;76;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;NE;4;36%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;53;43;Cloudy, p.m. showers;53;46;W;17;70%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;Clouding up;74;54;WSW;6;57%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;77;64;E;5;79%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;86;79;A shower;87;79;ESE;12;73%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;78;63;Showers and t-storms;74;64;NNE;4;100%;82%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;79;51;Sunny and nice;80;51;NE;11;20%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;72;54;Cloudy;72;54;SW;5;51%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;N;8;82%;76%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;95;57;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;NE;4;43%;43%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;68;52;Partly sunny;70;53;NNE;6;62%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunlit and beautiful;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;E;5;59%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;79;70;Clouds and sun;79;72;NE;13;56%;34%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;79;A passing shower;88;80;SSE;6;71%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;34;Cool with sunshine;58;34;ESE;8;47%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;78;Some sun, a shower;88;77;ENE;13;75%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;54;48;A little a.m. rain;62;45;NW;15;76%;59%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;Spotty showers;61;52;N;8;73%;73%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;86;75;A little rain;79;73;NNE;10;76%;82%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;53;48;Rain;57;48;WNW;23;79%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;81;58;Partly sunny;82;60;E;6;29%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;83;62;Partly sunny, breezy;76;57;NNW;18;51%;44%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunlit and pleasant;82;64;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;SE;6;21%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;71;ENE;7;56%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;80;45;Sunny and nice;73;41;NE;5;26%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;76;64;Occasional rain;68;61;NNE;11;77%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;68;65;Spotty showers;70;49;WNW;17;79%;63%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;85;74;Showers and t-storms;80;69;NE;11;78%;88%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;A morning t-storm;79;65;NE;16;65%;55%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, mild;66;41;A little p.m. rain;64;36;E;11;55%;91%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;67;52;Sunny intervals;67;54;NE;4;69%;15%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly cloudy;57;35;Clouds and sun;62;41;SW;7;46%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Brief a.m. showers;93;75;A t-storm around;92;76;ENE;4;68%;64%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;49;34;Periods of rain;52;46;WSW;13;69%;86%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;54;35;Variable cloudiness;56;49;WSW;11;61%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;52;45;Partly sunny;54;44;SSE;15;62%;64%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;91;76;Showers around;91;76;SW;5;76%;76%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;Mostly sunny;80;54;NE;4;39%;30%;5

