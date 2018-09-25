Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm or two;28;24;SW;15;86%;80%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;38;30;Sunny and very warm;39;28;N;15;37%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Plenty of sun;32;18;W;20;46%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;26;18;A t-storm in spots;25;20;E;13;65%;44%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds breaking;16;7;Periods of sun;17;11;SW;20;69%;9%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny intervals;15;5;Partly sunny;15;7;NNE;10;75%;29%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;ESE;12;24%;3%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and beautiful;20;6;Sunny and mild;21;7;E;9;58%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;30;22;A strong t-storm;32;21;SE;9;72%;69%;4

Athens, Greece;Cooler;24;17;Partly sunny;21;16;NNE;32;40%;61%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief showers, windy;15;11;A shower in spots;15;11;SW;30;62%;74%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;41;22;Sunny and very warm;41;23;NE;6;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;22;SSW;7;76%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;NE;7;75%;86%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Partly sunny;34;25;SSW;9;66%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;24;19;Sunny and windy;24;17;NE;36;65%;4%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;12;Inc. clouds;24;14;S;9;49%;33%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cool;16;4;Mostly sunny, cool;17;4;N;12;37%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds breaking;14;5;Partly sunny;17;11;W;18;51%;29%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;20;8;A shower in spots;19;9;ESE;10;67%;81%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;14;Mostly sunny;32;14;ENE;13;37%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly cloudy;14;3;Partly sunny;15;5;S;11;52%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds breaking;15;5;Partly sunny;18;7;SSW;7;60%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;3;Partly sunny, cool;15;2;ENE;8;38%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;15;3;Periods of sun;16;4;SW;7;47%;2%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;Mostly cloudy;21;13;SE;15;76%;36%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;32;19;Clouds and sun;33;19;NNW;8;25%;27%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;25;18;Clearing;24;17;NE;23;56%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;23;Abundant sunshine;33;22;NW;12;42%;5%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with a shower;16;13;Partly sunny;17;13;N;26;71%;5%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;21;ENE;6;74%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Some sun, a shower;33;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;12;69%;51%;11

Chicago, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;27;11;Cooler;18;10;WNW;18;56%;12%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;12;74%;79%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;13;10;A little a.m. rain;16;13;W;25;70%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm around;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;NW;9;82%;41%;11

Dallas, United States;Humid with some sun;32;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;16;NNE;17;81%;64%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;33;22;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;SSE;16;85%;86%;9

Delhi, India;Colder this morning;28;22;Hazy sunshine;32;23;WNW;12;75%;4%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler;18;6;Sunny and delightful;23;8;SW;9;32%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm or two;34;27;SSW;8;74%;71%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;36;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;SE;10;58%;51%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;15;12;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;SW;21;78%;13%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;29;12;Clouds and sun, nice;29;11;N;9;23%;30%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;26;23;Periods of sun;25;22;E;32;84%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;An afternoon shower;33;26;SE;11;75%;86%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;29;15;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;ENE;12;32%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;14;62%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;10;7;Windy with rain;12;7;W;33;86%;64%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;Showers around;32;25;SW;10;79%;84%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A shower or two;30;25;ESE;9;72%;86%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;A morning shower;30;24;SE;9;72%;63%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;ENE;9;70%;77%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;N;13;48%;27%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;17;14;Some sun, showers;17;14;NE;22;68%;84%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;A morning shower;35;24;NE;10;55%;75%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;37;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;29;NNW;13;60%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;Mostly sunny;30;14;NNE;11;20%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;32;12;Sunshine, pleasant;28;11;NNW;9;30%;9%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;33;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;WSW;20;59%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;S;9;75%;72%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;27;Mostly sunny;39;28;SSE;12;28%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;11;3;Partly sunny;13;7;WSW;12;52%;27%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;16;63%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;22;Clouds and sun;33;23;WNW;11;61%;44%;13

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;8;74%;70%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;S;6;80%;79%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;-1;A t-storm in spots;15;-2;NW;10;27%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;SW;12;81%;72%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny;19;15;S;12;74%;4%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;Clouds and sun, warm;33;20;NNW;10;56%;15%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;SW;12;58%;2%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Afternoon sun;26;17;Mostly sunny;30;19;SSE;9;46%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SW;11;72%;43%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;SE;7;50%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;27;W;14;68%;93%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;34;25;A t-storm around;34;26;NE;6;64%;66%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;WSW;16;75%;82%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;4;Partly sunny;19;11;N;6;57%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;E;8;56%;80%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;15;69%;65%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;11;2;A little p.m. rain;11;7;WSW;16;68%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;S;15;70%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;Turning cloudy;19;13;SE;14;69%;26%;7

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with rain;15;14;Showers and t-storms;23;7;WNW;15;84%;62%;4

Moscow, Russia;A touch of rain;9;3;Becoming cloudy;11;5;SW;15;51%;92%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;NNW;12;70%;23%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;ESE;13;49%;56%;14

New York, United States;Rain, heavy at times;22;21;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;16;SW;17;83%;80%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and delightful;32;18;N;10;45%;4%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;WSW;12;79%;22%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Periods of rain;25;17;A shower in the a.m.;25;18;N;13;73%;92%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;13;9;Clearing;20;7;WSW;17;56%;27%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;16;15;Warmer, p.m. showers;22;5;NW;24;88%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;A stray shower;29;25;ESE;27;81%;78%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;W;11;82%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;9;72%;50%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;21;8;ENE;7;52%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;SE;17;58%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;WSW;8;70%;63%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;29;21;Clouds and sun;30;21;SE;28;64%;5%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;SSE;9;52%;73%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly cloudy;13;1;Periods of sun;16;5;SW;8;42%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;24;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;ENE;7;62%;21%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;Occasional rain;22;12;NE;17;47%;83%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;20;E;9;53%;6%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;Showers around;29;24;ESE;19;71%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this morning;7;5;A few showers;7;3;WNW;14;75%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;12;5;Rain;14;11;W;23;77%;92%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;WSW;8;62%;10%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;41;25;Sunny and very warm;41;24;E;10;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;NE;7;36%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;11;6;Cloudy, p.m. showers;12;8;W;27;70%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;Clouding up;23;12;WSW;10;57%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;E;8;79%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;30;26;A shower;30;26;ESE;19;73%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;25;17;Showers and t-storms;23;18;NNE;7;100%;82%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;26;11;Sunny and nice;26;11;NE;18;20%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;22;12;Cloudy;22;12;SW;7;51%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;12;82%;76%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;35;14;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;NE;7;43%;43%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;21;12;NNE;10;62%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunlit and beautiful;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;E;8;59%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;26;21;Clouds and sun;26;22;NE;20;56%;34%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;26;A passing shower;31;26;SSE;10;71%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;1;Cool with sunshine;14;1;ESE;13;47%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;ENE;22;75%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;12;9;A little a.m. rain;17;7;NW;24;76%;59%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;Spotty showers;16;11;N;13;73%;73%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;30;24;A little rain;26;23;NNE;16;76%;82%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;12;9;Rain;14;9;WNW;38;79%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;27;14;Partly sunny;28;15;E;10;29%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, breezy;25;14;NNW;28;51%;44%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunlit and pleasant;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;SE;10;21%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;ENE;11;56%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;27;7;Sunny and nice;23;5;NE;7;26%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;Occasional rain;20;16;NNE;18;77%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;20;18;Spotty showers;21;9;WNW;28;79%;63%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;29;23;Showers and t-storms;26;21;NE;18;78%;88%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;A morning t-storm;26;18;NE;25;65%;55%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, mild;19;5;A little p.m. rain;18;2;E;17;55%;91%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;19;11;Sunny intervals;19;12;NE;6;69%;15%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly cloudy;14;2;Clouds and sun;17;5;SW;11;46%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Brief a.m. showers;34;24;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;6;68%;64%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;10;1;Periods of rain;11;8;WSW;21;69%;86%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;12;1;Variable cloudiness;13;10;WSW;18;61%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;11;7;Partly sunny;12;7;SSE;23;62%;64%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;33;24;Showers around;33;25;SW;8;76%;76%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Mostly sunny;27;12;NE;6;39%;30%;5

