Senior U.S. APEC official visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The United States government’s Ambassador for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC), Matthew Matthews, arrived in Taiwan Tuesday for trade talks, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said.

Matthews’ official title is Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands and Ambassador for APEC.

The aims of his visit were to discuss APEC issues and topics concerning U.S.-Taiwan trade with Taiwanese government officials, the Central News Agency quoted AIT as saying.

Matthews was not a newcomer to Taiwan, as he served two stints at AIT, from 1989 to 1992 as a science and technology officer and from 1998 to 2001 as the deputy chief of the Economic Office, during which “he focused on expanding market access for US financial firms,” his State Department biography read.

He attended the Inter-University Program for Chinese Language Studies in Taipei, speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese and during his diplomatic career, worked in Hong Kong, Beijing, Australia and Malaysia.

Matthews also served as foreign policy advisor to Admiral Locklear, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, from 2013 to 2015, the State Department noted.