Ferry service to Taiwan’s Green Island and Orchid Island suspended due to effects of Typhoon Trami

Ferry service between Fugang Port in Taiwan’s southeastern county of Taitung and the outlying Green Island and Orchid Island has been suspended from Sep 25 (Tuesday) afternoon to Sep 28

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/25 19:40

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Ferry service between Fugang Port in Taiwan’s southeastern county of Taitung and the outlying Green Island and Orchid Island (Lanyu) has been suspended from Sep 25 (Tuesday) afternoon to Sep 28 as winds from the outer ring of Super Typhoon Trami began to pick up and create larger waves off Taitung County, according to news reports.

Central Weather Bureau forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) said on Tuesday that Super Typhoon Trami is expected to be closest to Taiwan on Sep 28 and 29 even though the chance of it directly affecting Taiwan is low. However, the outer ring of the thunderstorms will bring rains to Taiwan, Kuan added.  

Regular and additional ferry services were operated on Tuesday morning to transport nearly 1,000 vacationers back to Fugang Port in Taitung County from Orchid Island and Green Island, but quite a few of them were seasick due to the choppy waters, reports said.

Ferry operators said the ferry service to and from the two islands would be suspended from Tuesday afternoon to Sep 28, and whether the service will be resumed on Sep 29 will have to be decided by ferry captains after consulting typhoon updates.
