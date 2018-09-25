NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a fishing boat crew member has been charged with murder in an attack at sea on his colleagues.

The U.S. attorney's office says the vessel had seven crew members Sunday about 55 miles off Massachusetts. Authorities say 27-year-old Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez assaulted another crew member with a hammer and a knife. The victim noticed another crew member lying on the deck, bleeding.

Authorities say Vazquez then struck another crew member and climbed up the mast as others tried to catch him.

A German cruise ship responded to a distress call. A doctor pronounced one victim dead.

Authorities say Vazquez is Mexican and had been living in the U.S. illegally. He had been arrested in March in Newport News, Virginia, on an abduction charge.

Vazquez is to appear in federal court in Boston. The Associated Press could not locate a lawyer for him early Tuesday.