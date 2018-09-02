TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A massive citrine-quartz crystal ball was spotted rolling down a street in Keelung city. It crashed into several cars and houses but caused no casualties on Sept. 25, local news reported.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Apple Daily, the colossal citrine sphere weighing 2,000 kg belonged to a man surnamed Chen, who reportedly collects antiques.

On Tuesday afternoon, when he was trying to place the ball in his house, it fell from its base then rolled about 200 meters down the street, slapping into people's houses, and slamming into four cars, and an SUV before it eventually stopped.

Although many people who witnessed the incident were scared to be hit by the ball, none actually got injured.

Reportedly, Chen said he spent approximately NT$1,000,000 (US$32,600) to acquire the huge quartz sphere. He also offered his apologies towards the people who suffered losses from the incident and said he would try to offer them a compensation.