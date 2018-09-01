TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed the hope for further cooperation with Great Britain on issues including the environment during a meeting Tuesday with George Hollingbery, the British Minister of State for Trade Policy at the Department for International Trade.

During the meeting at the Presidential Office, Tsai reminded her guest that the United Kingdom was the No.1 location for Taiwanese investment in Europe, and that total bilateral trade reached US$5.7 billion (NT$174.9 billion) last year.

She specifically identified green energy, the closing of nuclear reactors, and smart cities as topics on which the two countries should improve and intensify bilateral cooperation, the Central News Agency reported.

Tsai also noted that since she had become president in May 2016, officials from both sides had frequently visited the other country, with the minister’s presence as the latest example.

During his stay, Hollingbery will attend the 21st annual trade talks between Taiwan and Great Britain. He noted the opening of Taiwan to the import of quality British pork as one of the key achievements since the previous round of talks.