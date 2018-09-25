China demands US cancel arms sale to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cancel a $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan, warning of “severe damage” to bilateral relations and cooperation if Washington fails to comply.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday that the sale violated international law and the “basic norms governing international relations.”

It was unclear what aspect of international law Geng was referring to.

Washington has no official relations with the island’s democratically elected government but is obliged by U.S. law to see that it has the means to defend itself.

The Trump administration said Monday that it had approved the sale of spare parts and related support for Taiwan’s F-16 fighters and other military aircraft.

China opposes all U.S. military sales to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.