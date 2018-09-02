TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) at the University of Washington has published a new study this week measuring human capital which is considered the sum of a population’s health, skill and education as they relate to economic productivity.

Overall, Taiwan was ranked fifth in the world for “expected human capital” indicating a high quality of life and a good standard of educational achievement across the population. Taiwan’s ranking for 2016 increased five spots from number 10 in 1990, which was the first year when data was recorded for the study.

The study surveyed 196 countries over a 26 year period (1990 -2016) and ranked them according to the following criteria, “Expected years lived, Functional health status, Educational attainment, and Learning.”

For life expectancy , Taiwan demonstrates an life expectancy of 43 years for most of its population

Taiwan scored exceptionally well in the “Learning” category with 95 out of 100, which indicates a good aptitude for test taking. The health evaluation also suggests that Taiwan is a relatively well fed society, and that diseases or malnourishment do not affect society’s overall productivity to any large degree.



Top 13 countries ranked according to 2016 data (from the study)

With exception of Taiwan and South Korea (ranked 6th) every country in the top ten were European nations. Ahead of Taiwan were Finland, Iceland, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

China rose from number 69 in 1990 to number 44 in 2016, while the United States declined in its ranking from number 6 to number 27.

The underlying findings of the study assert that education and health of a population are intrinsically tied to the amount of human capital that a society will be able to effectively utilize.

It provides a detailed longitudinal study on why it is important for nations to invest in education and health infrastructure if they hope to maintain a competitive position in the global market place.

The Director of IHME Christopher Murray was quoted by healthdata. “As the world economy grows increasingly dependent on digital technology, from agriculture to manufacturing to the service industry, human capital grows increasingly important for stimulating local and national economies.”