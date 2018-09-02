TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to boost education collaboration with Malaysia, the Ministry of Education (MOE) held two education forums in the country, during which Taiwanese delegates introduced Taiwanese education to both overseas Chinese and native Malaysian students as well as discuss ways to expand talent exchange.

In the press release, the Taiwan-Malaysia University Forum which took place at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) drew the presence of 37 principals of Taiwanese universities and 26 Malaysian representatives to discuss ways to strengthen partnerships and exchange talents between two countries.

Additionally, the Taiwan-Malaysia Higher Education event which has been held 12 years in a row saw the participation of a total of 27,000 people with the majority of Malaysian teachers, parents, and students coming to further acknowledge Taiwan's educational system.

MOE's Political Deputy, Yao Lee-ter (姚立德), said that the number of Malaysians studying in Taiwan set the record of 17,079 students, accounting for the largest source of overseas Chinese students on the island. He added that MOE is planning to support Malaysia's Chinese Independent high schools with qualified teachers and further introduce Taiwanese education at National-type Secondary Schools.

Furthermore, Taiwan will increase 15 more spots in the Taiwan Scholarship program for Malaysian freshmen students, counting up to 35 scholarships in total. As for Malaysian lecturers and doctoral students, an Elite Scholarship Program is available for them to apply, Yao said.