TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Taiwan continues to increases economic ties across the world, a new business venture in Europe has been established by Taiwanese company SINBON in Hungary.



The electronics company held a ceremony and a small celebration last week to mark the opening of a new factory in Tatabánya, Hungary.



SINBON specializes in computer components like Printed Circuit Boards. The factory, measuring 15,000 square meters, will reportedly focus on making parts for electric powered vehicles utilizing smart technologies.



According to a press release, the CEO of SINBON, Joseph Wang said the “Hungary factory will have a crucial role in supporting our customers here in Europe and I am confident that we can achieve our goals together.”

SINBON started investing in Hungary in 2015, and has invested around EUR5 million (NT$181 million) and hired of workforce of about 350.



Over the next few years the company estimates they will invest another EUR8 million (NT$298 million) into the country.

According to the Sept. 19 press release, SINBON is anticipating expanding its production of products related to the renewable energy and the Internet of Things over the coming years.



SINBON was founded in 1989 and and is dedicated to producing environmentally friendly products and components for the IT, automotive, industrial control, medical and consumer electronics industries.