TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Army Command Headquarters has allocated NT$1.66 billion to build a new helicopter base in eastern Taiwan's Taitung and helicopter hangers in western Taiwan's Taichung, reported Liberty Times.

To defend against sudden attacks by the PLA and to effectively evacuate and preserve combat capabilities, a military official told Liberty Times that the army is planning to build a new helicopter base at Fong Nian Air Force Base (豐年) in Taitung County and new helicopter hangers at Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base (清泉崗) in Taichung. The base and hangers will house both Boeing AH-64E Apaches and Bell AH-1W Super Cobras, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Ministry of Defense's proposed annual budget for 2019 submitted to the Legislative Yuan for approval includes NT$933 million to complete the Taitung base by 2023 and NT$729 million to finish the new hangers at Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base also by 2023. The official said that new base in Taitung could be used to maintain combat effectiveness and for emergency evacuations in the event of an attack by the PLA, as well as serve as a forward command post for disaster relief.

The official said that the Army's AH-1W Super Cobras had been using the Air Force's hangers at the Taichung base for quite some time. After the construction of new facilities at the Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base, all types of land-based helicopters will have more suitable storage facilities, ensuring the efficiency of equipment maintenance, and shorten time spent by maintenance crews.



AH-64E Apache attack helicopters (CNA image)