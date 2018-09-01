TAIPEI (Taiwan News ) - As the trade war between the United States and China continues to rage, Taiwanese companies in the server, network communication equipment and bicycle sectors are returning home to invest in expanded production on the island.

Taiwanese businesses caught in the escalation of tariffs due to their production in China have been looking for alternatives to escape the restrictive U.S. measures, and one way has been to return to Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported.

Bicycle giants Giant and Merida even decided to scale down their China-based production of high-value items destined for the European Union and the U.S. to Taiwan, according to Tuesday’s report.

Manufacturers of network communication equipment, routers and online photography equipment had been among the most severely hit by the U.S. tariffs, so they had been moving out of China to Taiwan or to other areas.

The island was about to become a major producer of servers because the top Taiwanese suppliers, like Quanta and Inventec, were also leaving China and repositioning their production on the island, the Liberty Times reported.

According to the Reuters news agency, it was not just Taiwanese businesses who were abandoning China, but also South Korean and Japanese household names such as LG Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electronics.