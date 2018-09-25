TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Images have surfaced on Weibo (the Chinese equivalent to Twitter) showing a person at a cosplay convention in China dressed as Winnie-the-Pooh in a dragon robe, in apparent, daring reference to Chinese Xi Jinping.

Two photos of a person at a cosplay convention in China described as "Winnie-the-Pooh wearing a dragon robe" have recently been circulating on Weibo, causing not only Taiwanese netizens to worry about the cosplayer's safety also prompted Taiwanese New Power Party Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) to say, "I hope he is safe."

In one image, a cosplayer dressed as Winnie-the-Pooh dressed as a Qing Dynasty emperor appears to be holding an imperial decree in one hand, while another photo shows him with his hands on his hips. All images of Winnie-the-Pooh have been banned in China as they the character has been used to mock Xi, while the emperor's robe is likely in reference the fact that he made himself exempt from presidential term limits in March of this year, in effect making him president for life.

Oh his Facebook page, Huang posted a photo of the cosplayer and praised him for his creativity and bravery, and wrote, "I admire him very much, and I hope he is alright."

On Aug. 3, news broke on the Hollywood Reporter that China had banned the live-action Disney movie featuring Pooh, "Christopher Robin," possibly because of its campaign against comparisons between China's rotund President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the chubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff. The first light-hearted comparison between Xi and Pooh reportedly surfaced in 2013 when Obama met with the Chinese leader, and netizens compared the former to Pooh's lanky friend Tigger.

A similar comparison was made with Xi as Pooh and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as Eeyore, the sad donkey. An image of Xi riding through the roof of a parade car with a picture of Winnie in a little toy car super imposed on top was named the "most censored image of 2015" by political consultancy Global Risk Insights."

In July of 2017, images of the seemingly cuddly and innocuous bear were blocked on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, its messaging app WeChat, and even the ancient messaging tool QQ, as the lead-up to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing intensified.



(Weibo image)



(Weibo image)