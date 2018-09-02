TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At the annual session of United Nations this month in New York, a U.N. High-Level Meeting on non-communicable disease is being planned for Sept. 27.

According to a recent report published by the Lancet, in a survey of 186 countries of the world Taiwan was on the lower spectrum of countries with 30 to 70 year olds less likely to die from a non-communicable disease, than compared to most of the world.

Despite not being a member of the World Health Organization, and denied the right to participate in important regional and global health programs and initiatives, the relatively high ranking on the list demonstrates the country’s high quality of healthcare.

Non-communicable diseases include conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. In Taiwan the rate of mortality for men as a result of non-communicable diseases is 17.6 percent, while for women the number is 9 percent, reports LTN.

At the top of the list of countries where adults are least likely to die after developing a non-communicable disease, is South Korea, with only 4.7 percent likelihood.



Researchers in association with the World Health Organization found that the countries where male patients suffering from non-communicable diseases face the worst chances of survival are:



-Mongolia (38.8 percent)

-Fiji (36.8 percent)

-Kazakhstan (36.8 percent)

-Turkmenistan (36.7 percent)

-Russia (36.5 percent)

-Belarus (35.2 percent)

-Ukraine (53.2 percent)

-Georgia (34.9 percent)

-Kiribati (34.4 percent)

-North Korea (34.4 percent)



For females suffering from non-communicable diseases the following countries are ranked as having the highest disease-related mortality rate.



-Sierra Leone (32.6 percent)

-Ivory Coast (30.1 percent)

-Guyana (28.8 percent)

-Yemen (28.2 percent)

-Russia (27.7 percent)

-Papa New Guinea (26.6 percent)

-Mali (26.2 percent)

-Lesotho (25.2 percent)

-Haiti (25 percent)

-Laos (24.9 percent)



The United Nations World Health Organization has set the ambitious goal of decreasing the global mortality rate for non-communicable disease related death to 3.4 percent. The WHO believes that the goal can be achieved between 2030 and 2040 with proper implementation of better healthcare programs throughout the world as part of an initiative called “NCD Countdown 2030.”



The Lancet report says that the coming UN meeting on non-communicable diseases will provide an opportunity to “review national and global progress towards the prevention and control of NCDs, and provide an opportunity to renew, reinforce, and enhance commitments to reduce their burden.”