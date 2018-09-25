In this Sept. 21, 2018 photo, men deliver U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) aid in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen. The United Nations and independent donors are r
In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 photo, Shouib Sakaf the father of 3-year-old Zaifa who died of severe acute malnutrition, stands in front of his hut
This undated 2018 handout image provided by Dr. Mekkiya Mahdi, Head of Aslam Health Center, shows severely malnourished Zaifa Shouib before her death
In this Sept. 22, 2018 photo, Amna Ali, mother of 3-year-old Zaifa Shouib, who was the fifth child known to have died in the district this year of mal
In this Sept. 22, 2018 photo, Amna Ali, right, mother of 3-year-old Zaifa Shouib, who was the fifth child known to have died in the district this year
In this Sept. 22, 2018 photo, Shouib Sakaf the father of 3-year-old Zaifa Shouib who died of severe acute malnutrition, prays in front of her grave in
In this Sept. 23, 2018 photo, men deliver aid donations from donors, in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen. The United Nations and independent donors are rushing fo
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations and individual donors are rushing food to a desperate corner of northern Yemen where starving villagers have been living off leaves.
Aid officials are searching for ways to ensure aid reaches those in need amid alarm that the country's hunger crisis is worsening beyond the relief effort's already strained capabilities.
The aid push was directed at a district called Aslam where earlier this month The Associated Press found some families eating leaves.
But in a sign of the difficulties in tracking Yemen's near-famine, conditions appeared to be as bad or worse in a neighboring district, Khayran al-Maharraq.
U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock issued a dire warning to the Security Council ahead of the world body's General Assembly, saying: "We are losing the fight against famine" in Yemen.