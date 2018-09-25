CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations and individual donors are rushing food to a desperate corner of northern Yemen where starving villagers have been living off leaves.

Aid officials are searching for ways to ensure aid reaches those in need amid alarm that the country's hunger crisis is worsening beyond the relief effort's already strained capabilities.

The aid push was directed at a district called Aslam where earlier this month The Associated Press found some families eating leaves.

But in a sign of the difficulties in tracking Yemen's near-famine, conditions appeared to be as bad or worse in a neighboring district, Khayran al-Maharraq.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock issued a dire warning to the Security Council ahead of the world body's General Assembly, saying: "We are losing the fight against famine" in Yemen.