TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) might visit the Vatican next month to attend the canonization of Pope Paul VI in the highest-level contact since the Holy See signed an accord about bishop appointments with China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would be up to the Presidential Office to announce who would lead the Taiwanese delegation, while media reports Tuesday mentioned Chen, 67, a practicing Catholic.

MOFA also reiterated its statement that the preliminary agreement between the Vatican and China, announced last Saturday, would not change anything about the official diplomatic relationship between the Holy See and Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported. The long-awaited accord focused on the appointments of Catholic bishops in China, a point of discussion between the Vatican and the communist government.

Over the past few years, Taiwan had strengthened its connections to the Holy See and cooperated in the fields of culture and humanitarian relief, MOFA said.

The ministry praised Chen as “a really valuable asset” and said it hoped he could play a key role in the relationship with the Vatican, while warning that China would never give up its attempts at luring away Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.