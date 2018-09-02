  1. Home
Man beaten to death in a fight at BBQ party in northern Taiwan   

Holiday celebrations turned into a chaotic scene resulting in one death 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/25 13:44
Three men were arrested after beating to death another man in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man was beaten to death on Sunday, Sept. 23 after he was stopped by three neighbors and attacked for setting off firecrackers in Taiwan's northern county of Taoyuan, according to CNA. 

In Taiwan, the Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most delightful occasions where people usually gather with their relatives and friends to enjoy delicacies, outdoor barbecues, and play with fireworks. However, a few BBQ parties ended up with injuries and death at this year's celebration. 

On Sept. 23, three men in Taoyuan City were arrested after they beat a man to death, who had arrived at his boss's residence in Taoyuan to celebrate Moon Festival at night. 

According to CNA, the victim, surnamed Wang, got into a dispute with two brothers surnamed Shi and a man surnamed Chen, because they were unhappy and worried about getting injured by firecrackers that Wang had set off. Having warned Wang twice not to light any more firecrackers, he ignored the warning, leading to the fight, which ended with Wang being beaten unconscious and thrown to the ground.

Although Wang's friend called the police and promptly sent him to the hospital, he was later pronounced dead due to severe injuries in the emergency room. 

Also on the evening of Sept.23, a man was suddenly shot in his genitals by a suspect in a motorcycle helmet and facemask while enjoying an outdoor BBQ with his colleagues. 

Meanwhile, the Taipei City government is reviewing the practice of permitting riverside barbecue parties as trash and air pollution have increased due to the activity in recent years.
