Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/25 13:32
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 001 020 100—4 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 2 0

Holder, Tarpley (2), S.Gray (3), Green (5), Robertson (6), A.Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez; Castillo, Wood (3), Yarbrough (4), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, A.Moore. W_S.Gray 11-9. L_Yarbrough 15-6. Sv_Britton (7). HRs_New York, McCutchen (5).

___

Baltimore 000 010 010—2 7 1
Boston 040 200 00x—6 10 0

Bundy, Hart (4), Gilmartin (5) and Ca.Joseph; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (6), Kelly (8), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Eovaldi 6-7. L_Bundy 8-16. HRs_Boston, Betts (32).

___

Houston 121 000 001—5 10 1
Toronto 000 210 000—3 11 1

Keuchel, J.Smith (6), Harris (6), Sipp (7), Peacock (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and McCann; Estrada, Mayza (5), Tepera (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Biagini (9) and Maile. W_Keuchel 12-11. L_Estrada 7-14. Sv_R.Osuna (19). HRs_Houston, Reddick (16), McCann (6). Toronto, Pillar (15).

___

Cleveland 000 000 103—4 14 0
Chicago 000 000 000—0 4 0

Kluber, A.Miller (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Covey, Hamilton (7), Fry (8), Minaya (8), N.Jones (9), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Kluber 20-7. L_Hamilton 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Rosales (1), Guyer (7).

___

Oakland 001 101 220—7 10 0
Seattle 100 002 000—3 6 0

Mengden, Buchter (6), Rodney (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Paxton, Bradford (5), Warren (6), Duke (6), Armstrong (7), Lawrence (8), Grimm (8), Rumbelow (9) and Zunino. W_Buchter 5-0. L_Armstrong 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (24), Davis (46), Lowrie (22), Lucroy (4). Seattle, Gordon (4), Cano (10).

___

Texas 010 002 001 00—4 7 1
Los Angeles 100 201 000 01—5 7 0
(11 innings)

Sampson, Sadzeck (6), Claudio (6), Butler (8), Martin (9), Leclerc (10), M.Moore (11) and Kiner-Falefa, Chirinos; Pena, Alvarez (8), Buttrey (9), H.Robles (10), Cole (11) and F.Arcia. W_Cole 3-2. L_M.Moore 3-8. HRs_Texas, Guzman (16), Profar (19). Los Angeles, Hermosillo (1), Ohtani (21), Briceno (5), Marte (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 100 010 100—3 6 0
Washington 200 410 00x—7 9 2

Alcantara, Ja.Guerra (5), Graves (8) and Realmuto; Strasburg, J.Miller (5), Grace (6), G.Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_J.Miller 7-1. L_Alcantara 2-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (21), Wieters (8), Rendon (23).

___

Pittsburgh 200 001 101—5 7 0
Chicago 001 000 000—1 7 1

Taillon, Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Hamels, J.Garcia (7), Cishek (7), Rosario (8), Mills (8), Duensing (9) and Caratini. W_Taillon 14-9. L_Hamels 9-11. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reyes (2), Cervelli (12). Chicago, Hamels (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 100— 1 5 1
Colorado 005 301 01x—10 13 0

Eflin, A.Davis (3), Rios (4), Suarez (5), Eickhoff (8) and Ramos, Knapp; J.Gray, Musgrave (8), D.Johnson (9) and Wolters. W_J.Gray 12-8. L_Eflin 11-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (33). Colorado, Dahl (11).

___

Milwaukee 010 002 111—6 9 0
St. Louis 001 003 000—4 8 1

Jennings, F.Peralta (1), Williams (5), Hader (5), Ju.Guerra (6), Cedeno (7), Burnes (7), Soria (8), Knebel (9) and Pina, Kratz; Flaherty, Hudson (6), J.Hicks (7), Norris (8), Mayers (9), Webb (9), Leone (9) and Molina. W_Burnes 7-0. L_Norris 3-6. Sv_Knebel (16). HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (16). St. Louis, Martinez (17), Ozuna (23).

___

San Diego 011 102 000—5 12 0
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 7 1

Mitchell, Yates (9) and Mejia; D.Holland, Blach (6), Strickland (9) and Hundley. W_Mitchell 2-4. L_D.Holland 7-9. Sv_Yates (11). HRs_San Diego, Pirela (4).

___

Los Angeles 100 010 203—7 9 0
Arizona 101 010 001—4 7 0

Kershaw, Ferguson (7), Alexander (8), Maeda (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Ray, Bradley (6), Chafin (7), Ziegler (7), Diekman (8), Hirano (9), Delgado (9) and J.Murphy. W_Kershaw 9-5. L_Chafin 1-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Freese (2). Arizona, Marte (13), Pollock (20).