Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|020
|100—4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
Holder, Tarpley (2), S.Gray (3), Green (5), Robertson (6), A.Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez; Castillo, Wood (3), Yarbrough (4), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Moore. W_S.Gray 11-9. L_Yarbrough 15-6. Sv_Britton (7). HRs_New York, McCutchen (5).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010—2
|7
|1
|Boston
|040
|200
|00x—6
|10
|0
Bundy, Hart (4), Gilmartin (5) and Ca.Joseph; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (6), Kelly (8), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Eovaldi 6-7. L_Bundy 8-16. HRs_Boston, Betts (32).
___
|Houston
|121
|000
|001—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|210
|000—3
|11
|1
Keuchel, J.Smith (6), Harris (6), Sipp (7), Peacock (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and McCann; Estrada, Mayza (5), Tepera (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Biagini (9) and Maile. W_Keuchel 12-11. L_Estrada 7-14. Sv_R.Osuna (19). HRs_Houston, Reddick (16), McCann (6). Toronto, Pillar (15).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|103—4
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Kluber, A.Miller (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Covey, Hamilton (7), Fry (8), Minaya (8), N.Jones (9), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Kluber 20-7. L_Hamilton 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Rosales (1), Guyer (7).
___
|Oakland
|001
|101
|220—7
|10
|0
|Seattle
|100
|002
|000—3
|6
|0
Mengden, Buchter (6), Rodney (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Paxton, Bradford (5), Warren (6), Duke (6), Armstrong (7), Lawrence (8), Grimm (8), Rumbelow (9) and Zunino. W_Buchter 5-0. L_Armstrong 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (24), Davis (46), Lowrie (22), Lucroy (4). Seattle, Gordon (4), Cano (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|100
|010
|100—3
|6
|0
|Washington
|200
|410
|00x—7
|9
|2
Alcantara, Ja.Guerra (5), Graves (8) and Realmuto; Strasburg, J.Miller (5), Grace (6), G.Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_J.Miller 7-1. L_Alcantara 2-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (21), Wieters (8), Rendon (23).
___
|Pittsburgh
|200
|001
|101—5
|7
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
Taillon, Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Hamels, J.Garcia (7), Cishek (7), Rosario (8), Mills (8), Duensing (9) and Caratini. W_Taillon 14-9. L_Hamels 9-11. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reyes (2), Cervelli (12). Chicago, Hamels (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—
|1
|5
|1
|Colorado
|005
|301
|01x—10
|13
|0
Eflin, A.Davis (3), Rios (4), Suarez (5), Eickhoff (8) and Ramos, Knapp; J.Gray, Musgrave (8), Johnson (9) and Wolters. W_J.Gray 12-8. L_Eflin 11-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (33). Colorado, Dahl (11).
___
|Milwaukee
|010
|002
|111—6
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|003
|000—4
|8
|1
Jennings, F.Peralta (1), Williams (5), Hader (5), Ju.Guerra (6), Cedeno (7), Burnes (7), Soria (8), Knebel (9) and Pina, Kratz; Flaherty, Hudson (6), J.Hicks (7), Norris (8), Mayers (9), Webb (9), Leone (9) and Molina. W_Burnes 7-0. L_Norris 3-6. Sv_Knebel (16). HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (16). St. Louis, Martinez (17), Ozuna (23).
___
|San Diego
|011
|102
|000—5
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
Mitchell, Yates (9) and Mejia; D.Holland, Blach (6), Strickland (9) and Hundley. W_Mitchell 2-4. L_D.Holland 7-9. Sv_Yates (11). HRs_San Diego, Pirela (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|203—7
|9
|0
|Arizona
|101
|010
|001—4
|7
|0
Kershaw, Ferguson (7), Alexander (8), Maeda (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Ray, Bradley (6), Chafin (7), Ziegler (7), Diekman (8), Hirano (9), Delgado (9) and J.Murphy. W_Kershaw 9-5. L_Chafin 1-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Freese (2). Arizona, Marte (13), Pollock (20).