Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/25 13:07
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 001 020 100—4 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 2 0

Holder, Tarpley (2), S.Gray (3), Green (5), Robertson (6), Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez; Castillo, Wood (3), Yarbrough (4), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Moore. W_S.Gray 11-9. L_Yarbrough 15-6. Sv_Britton (7). HRs_New York, McCutchen (5).

___

Baltimore 000 010 010—2 7 1
Boston 040 200 00x—6 10 0

Bundy, Hart (4), Gilmartin (5) and Ca.Joseph; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (6), Kelly (8), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Eovaldi 6-7. L_Bundy 8-16. HRs_Boston, Betts (32).

___

Houston 121 000 001—5 10 1
Toronto 000 210 000—3 11 1

Keuchel, J.Smith (6), Harris (6), Sipp (7), Peacock (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and McCann; Estrada, Mayza (5), Tepera (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Biagini (9) and Maile. W_Keuchel 12-11. L_Estrada 7-14. Sv_R.Osuna (19). HRs_Houston, Reddick (16), McCann (6). Toronto, Pillar (15).

___

Cleveland 000 000 103—4 14 0
Chicago 000 000 000—0 4 0

Kluber, A.Miller (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Covey, Hamilton (7), Fry (8), Minaya (8), N.Jones (9), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Kluber 20-7. L_Hamilton 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Rosales (1), Guyer (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 100 010 100—3 6 0
Washington 200 410 00x—7 9 2

Alcantara, Ja.Guerra (5), Graves (8) and Realmuto; Strasburg, J.Miller (5), Grace (6), G.Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_J.Miller 7-1. L_Alcantara 2-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (21), Wieters (8), Rendon (23).

___

Pittsburgh 200 001 101—5 7 0
Chicago 001 000 000—1 7 1

Taillon, Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Hamels, J.Garcia (7), Cishek (7), Rosario (8), Mills (8), Duensing (9) and Caratini. W_Taillon 14-9. L_Hamels 9-11. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reyes (2), Cervelli (12). Chicago, Hamels (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 100— 1 5 1
Colorado 005 301 01x—10 13 0

Eflin, A.Davis (3), Rios (4), Suarez (5), Eickhoff (8) and Ramos, Knapp; J.Gray, Musgrave (8), Johnson (9) and Wolters. W_J.Gray 12-8. L_Eflin 11-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (33). Colorado, Dahl (11).

___

Milwaukee 010 002 111—6 9 0
St. Louis 001 003 000—4 8 1

Jennings, Peralta (1), Williams (5), Hader (5), Ju.Guerra (6), Cedeno (7), Burnes (7), Soria (8), Knebel (9) and Pina, Kratz; Flaherty, Hudson (6), J.Hicks (7), Norris (8), Mayers (9), Webb (9), Leone (9) and Molina. W_Burnes 7-0. L_Norris 3-6. Sv_Knebel (16). HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (16). St. Louis, Martinez (17), Ozuna (23).

___

San Diego 011 102 000—5 12 0
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 7 1

Mitchell, Yates (9) and Mejia; D.Holland, Blach (6), Strickland (9) and Hundley. W_Mitchell 2-4. L_D.Holland 7-9. Sv_Yates (11). HRs_San Diego, Pirela (4).