DALLAS (AP) — The attorney for a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor inside his own apartment says the officer's firing was premature and unfair.

Robert Rogers, who represents the fired officer, Amber Guyger, said Monday night that Police Chief U. Renee Hall "bowed to pressure from anti-police groups and took action before all of the facts had been gathered and due process was afforded."

The Police Department says Hall dismissed Guyger during a hearing Monday. Guyger is charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting that left 26-year-old Botham Jean dead, and the department says she was fired because of her arrest.

Court records show that Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home and later saw she was in the wrong unit.