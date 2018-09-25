All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 6 5 0 1 11 21 14 Detroit 4 4 0 0 8 14 9 Montreal 5 4 1 0 8 18 11 Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 17 12 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 12 11 Florida 4 2 2 0 4 12 15 Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 15 12 Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 19 16 Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 15 3 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 14 17 Pittsburgh 4 1 2 1 3 13 12 New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 7 13 Columbus 5 1 4 0 2 9 20 Washington 4 0 3 1 1 6 17 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 5 4 1 0 8 19 18 Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 16 11 St. Louis 4 3 1 0 6 14 8 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 6 15 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 8 10 Minnesota 5 1 4 0 2 14 13 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14 Calgary 7 2 2 3 7 24 26 Edmonton 4 3 1 0 6 21 14 Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 18 17 San Jose 3 2 0 1 5 15 9 Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 20 Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 9 19 Vancouver 5 1 4 0 2 10 20

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 5, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 3

Monday's Games

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Montreal 5, Toronto 1

Dallas 5, Minnesota 3

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 1

Colorado 5, Vegas 3

Anaheim 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

Columbus vs. Buffalo at Clinton Arena, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.