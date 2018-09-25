WASHINGTON (AP) — The deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, is facing a showdown with President Donald Trump over whether Rosenstein will keep his job.

He is expected to meet with the president at the White House on Thursday. A sure topic are the media reports that Rosenstein had discussed secretly recording Trump and possibly using constitutional procedures to remove him from office. Rosenstein disputes those reports.

Rosenstein met Monday with White House chief of staff John Kelly. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Rosenstein expected to be fired. He ended up speaking by phone to Trump himself, and questions about his future were effectively tabled until Thursday.

Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Mueller and his Russia probe, which would fall into uncertainty if Rosenstein left the Justice Department.