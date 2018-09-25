Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell wins Brownlow Medal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell has won the 2018 Brownlow Medal as the best player in the Australian Football League.

The 26-year-old midfielder scored 28 points to win the AFL's greatest individual honor from Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom, with 24 votes, and Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw with 21. He is the sixth Hawthorn player to win the award.

The medal is decided by votes cast by umpires after each round of the season. Sidebottom led after 17 rounds but Mitchell took maximum points in rounds 18 and 19 to hold an unassailable lead after the penultimate round of the 22-game season.

The grand final of this season's league will be played Sunday between Collingwood and the West Coast Eagles.

