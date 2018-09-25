  1. Home
With newfound aggressiveness, GOP ramps up Kavanaugh fight

By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/25 12:40
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh says he won't let "false accusations" drive him from his quest to win Senate confirmation to the Supreme Court. That's part of an aggressive drive by President Donald Trump and top Republicans to rally the public and GOP senators behind Kavanaugh's teetering nomination.

Trump and Republican leaders are accusing Democrats of a smear campaign by using accusations by two women of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh in the 1980s to try scuttling his Senate confirmation.

There were no immediate indications that the emergence of a second accuser had fatally wounded Kavanaugh's prospects. But Republicans tried projecting unflinching support for Kavanaugh that included the nominee taking the unusual step of defending himself in a television interview.

Kavanaugh said on Fox News Channel, "I've never sexually assaulted anyone."