Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|020
|100—4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
Holder, Tarpley (2), Gray (3), Green (5), Robertson (6), Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez; Castillo, Wood (3), Yarbrough (4), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Moore. W_Gray 11-9. L_Yarbrough 15-6. Sv_Britton (7). HRs_New York, McCutchen (5).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010—2
|7
|1
|Boston
|040
|200
|00x—6
|10
|0
Bundy, Hart (4), Gilmartin (5) and Ca.Joseph; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (6), Kelly (8), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Eovaldi 6-7. L_Bundy 8-16. HRs_Boston, Betts (32).
___
|Houston
|121
|000
|001—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|210
|000—3
|11
|1
Keuchel, J.Smith (6), Harris (6), Sipp (7), Peacock (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and McCann; Estrada, Mayza (5), Tepera (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Biagini (9) and Maile. W_Keuchel 12-11. L_Estrada 7-14. Sv_R.Osuna (19). HRs_Houston, Reddick (16), McCann (6). Toronto, Pillar (15).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|103—4
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Kluber, A.Miller (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Covey, Hamilton (7), Fry (8), Minaya (8), N.Jones (9), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Kluber 20-7. L_Hamilton 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Rosales (1), Guyer (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|100
|010
|100—3
|6
|0
|Washington
|200
|410
|00x—7
|9
|2
Alcantara, Guerra (5), Graves (8) and Realmuto; Strasburg, J.Miller (5), Grace (6), Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_J.Miller 7-1. L_Alcantara 2-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (21), Wieters (8), Rendon (23).
___
|Pittsburgh
|200
|001
|101—5
|7
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
Taillon, Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Hamels, J.Garcia (7), Cishek (7), Rosario (8), Mills (8), Duensing (9) and Caratini. W_Taillon 14-9. L_Hamels 9-11. HRs_Pittsburgh, Reyes (2), Cervelli (12). Chicago, Hamels (1).