|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|133
|513
|125
|176
|.343
|JMartinez Bos
|146
|555
|106
|182
|.328
|Altuve Hou
|133
|520
|84
|165
|.317
|Trout LAA
|134
|456
|98
|144
|.316
|Brantley Cle
|138
|554
|86
|171
|.309
|Merrifield KC
|152
|606
|86
|184
|.304
|Segura Sea
|138
|564
|87
|171
|.303
|Castellanos Det
|151
|597
|83
|180
|.302
|Wendle TB
|134
|469
|58
|141
|.301
|Andujar NYY
|143
|547
|78
|163
|.298
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 45; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Betts, Boston, 32; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 101; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 94; NCruz, Seattle, 92; 2 tied at 91.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Price, Boston, 15-7.