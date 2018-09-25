  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/25 11:07
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 106 51 .675
y-New York 96 60 .615
Tampa Bay 87 69 .558 18½
Toronto 71 86 .452 35
Baltimore 45 111 .288 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 88 68 .564
Minnesota 72 83 .465 15½
Detroit 63 93 .404 25
Chicago 61 95 .391 27
Kansas City 54 102 .346 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 99 57 .635
Oakland 94 62 .603 5
Seattle 85 70 .548 13½
Los Angeles 75 81 .481 24
Texas 66 89 .426 32½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Houston 5, Toronto 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (James 1-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2) at Boston (Price 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 12-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Minnesota (Stewart 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.