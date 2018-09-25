The 8th International E-Waste Management Network Workshop, a five-day event jointly organized by the United States and Taiwan to share electronic waste (e-waste) management experience, kicked off Monday in Quezon City, the Philippines.



The workshop is being jointly organized by Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and hosted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources of the Philippines.



Over 50 experts and scholars from various countries attended the opening ceremony to participate in exchanges about management experiences regarding electrical and electronic equipment waste.

Over the course of the workshop, the participants will have the opportunity to learn about innovative e-waste management approaches, network with key stakeholders, share important program results that contribute to the management of e-waste, and formulate comprehensive action plans to achieve their e-waste goals.



Sung Hsin-chen (宋欣真), representing Taiwan's EPA, noted during the opening remarks that since 2011, Taiwan's EPA and the U.S. EPA have jointly organized international e-waste management network workshops annually to expand bilateral, regional and international cooperation in environmental protection.



The workshop is also aimed at strengthening partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region and providing practical experience in e-waste management from Taiwan to help solve the problem of electronic waste, Sung said.



Meanwhile, Taiwan's EPA said that the country's recycling fund, which is a system that uses recycling, clearance and disposal fees collected from manufacturers and importers that is then used to subsidize the recycling disposal system, is a major focal point for many countries wishing to learn from Taiwan's experience.



Hsu Yung-hsing (許永興), a resource recycling fund management board official of Taiwan's EPA, said that the many years of promoting Taiwan's recycling policy at the annual workshops have allowed Malaysia to take references from Taiwan's recycling system to promote its own e-waste recycling pilot program.



Malaysia has also announced that it will refer to Taiwan's household e-waste management model and system to set up a similar fund management program, Hsu said, adding that this will be a successful case of Taiwan's environmental protection policy being exported abroad.