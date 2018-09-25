Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|020
|100—4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
Holder, Tarpley (2), Gray (3), Green (5), Robertson (6), Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and Sanchez; Castillo, Wood (3), Yarbrough (4), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Moore. W_Gray 11-9. L_Yarbrough 15-6. Sv_Britton (7). HRs_New York, McCutchen (5).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010—2
|7
|1
|Boston
|040
|200
|00x—6
|10
|0
Bundy, Hart (4), Gilmartin (5) and Ca.Joseph; Eovaldi, Rodriguez (6), Kelly (8), Brasier (8), Barnes (9) and Vazquez. W_Eovaldi 6-7. L_Bundy 8-16. HRs_Boston, Betts (32).
___
|Houston
|121
|000
|001—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|210
|000—3
|11
|1
Keuchel, J.Smith (6), Harris (6), Sipp (7), Peacock (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and McCann; Estrada, Mayza (5), Tepera (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Biagini (9) and Maile. W_Keuchel 12-11. L_Estrada 7-14. Sv_Osuna (19). HRs_Houston, Reddick (16), McCann (6). Toronto, Pillar (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|100
|010
|100—3
|6
|0
|Washington
|200
|410
|00x—7
|9
|2
Alcantara, Guerra (5), Graves (8) and Realmuto; Strasburg, Miller (5), Grace (6), Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Miller 7-1. L_Alcantara 2-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (21), Wieters (8), Rendon (23).