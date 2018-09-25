TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei City government is considering banning barbecues in riverside parks as trash has continued to build up in parks and PM 2.5 pollution increases as a result of the practice.

The Hydraulic Engineering Office on its website yesterday said that it would not ban barbecuing in riverside parks this year, but review the practice in consideration of energy conservation, carbon reduction, environmental protection and ecology. As usual, the website listed seven locations in riverside parks where barbecuing and picnicking would be permitted in general and 12 special locations for the Mid-Autumn Festival until midnight.

The office said that since the opening of barbecue in riverside parks, a large amount of garbage has been produced annually, and many have not been following regulations when barbecuing in these parks. During the Mid-Autumn Festival period, both the Hydraulic Engineering Office and the Environmental Protection Bureau have to spend a lot of effort in cleaning and persuading the public to follow regulations, with many cleanup crews having to stay up until 5:30 a.m. every day to cleanup after barbecues.

The office said that this year it would not interfere with citizens barbecuing in riverside parks, however due to the carbon monoxide, PM 2.5 and trash generated from these activities, it is planning on reviewing whether to allow this practice in the future. The office said that input from the public will be taken into consideration, including a possible vote on the matter via its online i-Voting system.

The office said that after discussions and a public consensus is reached, a decision will be made on whether to continue public barbecues in Taipei's riverside parks.



Trash left behind after barbecue. (Image from Hydraulic Engineering Office)



Crews working to gather trash. (Image from Hydraulic Engineering Office)



Crews working to gather trash. (Image from Hydraulic Engineering Office)



Garbage piled up after barbecue. (Image from Hydraulic Engineering Office)



Garbage left after barbecue. (Image from Hydraulic Engineering Office)