Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/25 10:25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 001 020 100—4 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 2 0

Holder, Tarpley (2), Gray (3), Green (5), Robertson (6), Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and Sanchez; Castillo, Wood (3), Yarbrough (4), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Moore. W_Gray 11-9. L_Yarbrough 15-6. Sv_Britton (7). HRs_New York, McCutchen (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 100 010 100—3 6 0
Washington 200 410 00x—7 9 2

Alcantara, Guerra (5), Graves (8) and Realmuto; Strasburg, Miller (5), Grace (6), Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Miller 7-1. L_Alcantara 2-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (21), Wieters (8), Rendon (23).