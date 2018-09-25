TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Super Typhoon Trami, the 24th tropical storm of the year, will come closest to Taiwan on Sept. 28 and 29, and though a direct impact is unlikely, the periphery of the storm will bring heavy rain to Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Trami was located 910 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, moving "slowly" northwest and packing maximum sustained winds of 190 kilometers per hour with gusts of 234 kilometers per hour. Current models show the future path of Trami bound for the waters just north of Taiwan, and probability of a direct impact has diminished. Trami is expected to come closest to Taiwan on Sept. 28 and 29, when its periphery will bring heavy rainfall to the country.

After Sept. 30, Trami is expected to have left the waters near Taiwan and head towards Japan.

CWB forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) reminded the public to to beware of large waves in northern and eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid island) and the Hengchun Peninsula. In addition, due to strong northeasterly winds, big waves strong gusts of level 9 and 10 have been seen in areas north of Tainan, eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu and open areas along the coasts.

As for the weather today, Kuan said rain is still likely in areas north of Taoyuan and in Yilan due to the effects of northeasterly winds, while scattered shows are possible in Hsinchu, Miaoli, Hualien and Taitung. Skies will be cloudy in central and southern Taiwan and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon in southern Taiwan and mountainous areas of central Taiwan.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Keelung City , Yilan County Hualien County and Taitung County, while a strong wind advisory is in place for all of Taiwan. As for temperatures, the morning will be slightly cool with lows ranging between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, while rising to 28 to 30 degrees during the day in eastern and northern Taiwan. Central and southern Taiwan will be more muggy, with highs reaching 32 to 33 degrees.



CWB projected path of Super Typhoon Trami.



CWB map of wind radii probability.



JTWC mode of Super Typhoon Trami's path.



Japan Meteorological Agency model of Trami's path over next five days.



Tropical Storm Risk model of Super Typhoon Trami's path.



CWB satellite image of Super Typhoon Trami.



NOAA infrared satellite image of western Pacific.



(Image from Windy.com)



NOAA satellite image of Super Typhoon Trami.



NOAA satellite image of Super Typhoon Trami.