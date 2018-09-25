CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian officials say an Indian and an Irish sailor rescued by a French ship from damaged sailboats in the remote southern Indian Ocean will be delivered to land soon when they reach an island and undergo medical assessments.

The French fisheries patrol boat Osiris rescued injured Indian Abhilash Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin late Monday after their boats lost masts in a storm Friday while competing in the around-the-world Golden Globe Race.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which coordinated the rescues, says the sailors will land at a French research station on remote Amsterdam Island later Tuesday.

The authority's response center manager Alan Lloyd says the station has a doctor and a small hospital where the conditions of both sailors will be assessed.