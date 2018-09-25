  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/25 07:46
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Friday's Match

San Lorenzo 3, Patronato Parana 2

Saturday's Matches

Colon 3, Godoy Cruz 1

Newell's 2, Lanus 0

Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes

Banfield 1, Independiente 1

Sunday's Matches

San Martin de Tucuman 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Tigre 0, Huracan 2

San Martin 1, Atletico Tucuman 3

Gimnasia 1, Rosario Central 1

Boca Juniors 0, River Plate 2

Monday's Matches

Aldosivi 2, Belgrano 0

Racing Club vs. Santa Fe