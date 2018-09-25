BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Friday's Match
San Lorenzo 3, Patronato Parana 2
|Saturday's Matches
Colon 3, Godoy Cruz 1
Newell's 2, Lanus 0
Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes
Banfield 1, Independiente 1
|Sunday's Matches
San Martin de Tucuman 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
Tigre 0, Huracan 2
San Martin 1, Atletico Tucuman 3
Gimnasia 1, Rosario Central 1
Boca Juniors 0, River Plate 2
|Monday's Matches
Aldosivi 2, Belgrano 0
Racing Club vs. Santa Fe