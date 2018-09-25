WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--FIFA AWARDS

LONDON — Luka Modric breaks a decade of award dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after being crowned world footballer of the year by FIFA. Marta wins the women's award for a sixth time. By Rob Harris. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-WADA

The leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency insists he cares about athletes but admonishes them nonetheless during a fierce, sometimes-personal defense of the decision to bring Russia's suspended drug-fighting operation back online. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GLF--RYDER CUP

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Already the most intense competition in golf, the Ryder Cup doesn't need help to boost the excitement. Tiger Woods managed to take it to another level. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION-VALCKE

GENEVA — FIFA spent $11.7 million in less than three years on private jets, including luxury sight-seeing trips for Jerome Valcke. The then FIFA secretary general was urged in a 2013 internal memo to find "more cost efficient alternatives whenever possible," according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's verdict explaining why his appeal against a 10-year ban was dismissed. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-US

MADRID — The Spanish players' association remains against the league's plan to play a regular-season match in the United States despite receiving more detailed information. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 560 words, photos.

BKN--MEDIA DAY

After big offseason changes — none bigger than LeBron James in a Lakers uniform — the NBA holds its Media Day. Across the league — from Los Angeles to Toronto, Minneapolis to Boston — teams start over with new hope and showpiece players at new addresses. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 630 words, photos.

— BKN--MEDIA DAY-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

FBN--STEELERS-BUCCANEERS

TAMPA, Florida — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, behind a rejuvenated Ryan Fitzpatrick, try to improve on a surprising 2-0 start when they host Ben Roethlisberger and the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 0015 GMT.

— CRI--WEST INDIES-COACH — Law resigns as West Indies coach. SENT: 230 words.

— SOC--UEFA-NEW COMPETITION — Agnelli: New club competition important despite little value. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 390 words.

