DETROIT (AP) — A rookie Detroit police officer has been fired after allegedly posting a photo of himself on Snapchat in uniform with an offensive caption.

Police Chief James Craig told reporters that the officer was terminated following a Monday hearing. He was suspended this weekend after Craig saw the post with the caption, "Another night to Rangel (sic) up these zoo animals."

Craig has said he got numerous calls from officers who were disgusted by the "absolutely unacceptable" post which since has been taken down.

The officer graduated two months ago from the police academy and was on probation.

Craig says integrity and service to the community are emphasized while officers are going through the police academy.