BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|5
|13
|Madrid
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|3
|13
|Alaves
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|10
|Celta Vigo
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|8
|8
|Atletico
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8
|Girona
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|8
|Sevilla
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|6
|7
|Espanyol
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|7
|Sociedad
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|7
|Getafe
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|7
|Eibar
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|6
|6
|Betis
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|6
|Villarreal
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Valencia
|5
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Levante
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|11
|4
|Huesca
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|13
|4
|Valladolid
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Rayo Vallecano
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10
|3
|Leganes
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|10
|1
|Friday, Sept. 21
Huesca 0, Sociedad 1
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Rayo Vallecano 1, Alaves 5
Eibar 1, Leganes 0
Celta Vigo 3, Valladolid 3
Getafe 0, Atletico 2
Madrid 1, Espanyol 0
|Sunday, Sept. 23
Levante 2, Sevilla 6
Villarreal 0, Valencia 0
Betis 2, Athletic Bilbao 2
Barcelona 2, Girona 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 25
Espanyol vs. Eibar 1800 GMT
Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano 1900 GMT
Atletico vs. Huesca 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Sept. 26
Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal 1800 GMT
Leganes vs. Barcelona 1800 GMT
Sevilla vs. Madrid 2000 GMT
Valencia vs. Celta Vigo 2000 GMT
|Thursday, Sept. 27
Valladolid vs. Levante 1800 GMT
Alaves vs. Getafe 1800 GMT
Girona vs. Betis 2000 GMT
|Friday, Sept. 28
Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Sociedad vs. Valencia 1100 GMT
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 1415 GMT
Eibar vs. Sevilla 1630 GMT
Madrid vs. Atletico 1845 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Huesca vs. Girona 1000 GMT
Villarreal vs. Valladolid 1415 GMT
Levante vs. Alaves 1630 GMT
Betis vs. Leganes 1845 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 1
Celta Vigo vs. Getafe 1900 GMT
|Malaga
|6
|5
|0
|1
|8
|2
|15
|Las Palmas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|3
|14
|Albacete
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|5
|12
|Granada
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|4
|11
|Alcorcon
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|11
|Deportivo
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|11
|Mallorca
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|5
|10
|Oviedo
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|9
|9
|Zaragoza
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|6
|8
|Gijon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|8
|Reus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|Lugo
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|7
|Almeria
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|7
|7
|Osasuna
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|7
|Numancia
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|10
|6
|Cadiz
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Rayo Majadahonda
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|10
|6
|Gimnastic de Tarragona
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|9
|5
|Tenerife
|6
|0
|4
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Extremadura
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|10
|4
|Elche
|6
|0
|4
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Cordoba
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6
|14
|3
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Osasuna 1, Gijon 0
Rayo Majadahonda 1, Extremadura 4
Zaragoza 0, Lugo 2
Cordoba 1, Tenerife 1
|Sunday, Sept. 23
Mallorca 1, Albacete 3
Oviedo 1, Elche 1
Reus 1, Gimnastic de Tarragona 1
Las Palmas 1, Malaga 0
Numancia 0, Almeria 2
Cadiz 0, Alcorcon 2
|Monday, Sept. 24
Deportivo 2, Granada 1
|Friday, Sept. 28
Albacete vs. Zaragoza 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Lugo vs. Mallorca 1400 GMT
Granada vs. Cordoba 1600 GMT
Gijon vs. Las Palmas 1600 GMT
Tenerife vs. Cadiz 1830 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Alcorcon vs. Oviedo 1000 GMT
Extremadura vs. Elche 1400 GMT
Malaga vs. Rayo Majadahonda 1400 GMT
Osasuna vs. Numancia 1600 GMT
Almeria vs. Reus 1600 GMT
Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Deportivo 1830 GMT