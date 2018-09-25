  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/25 05:50
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
Spanish Football Standings
La Liga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 5 4 1 0 16 5 13
Madrid 5 4 1 0 12 3 13
Alaves 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
Celta Vigo 5 2 2 1 10 8 8
Atletico 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
Girona 5 2 2 1 7 8 8
Sevilla 5 2 1 2 10 6 7
Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5 4 7
Sociedad 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
Getafe 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
Eibar 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
Athletic Bilbao 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
Betis 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
Villarreal 5 1 2 2 2 3 5
Valencia 5 0 4 1 3 5 4
Levante 5 1 1 3 8 11 4
Huesca 5 1 1 3 6 13 4
Valladolid 5 0 3 2 3 5 3
Rayo Vallecano 4 1 0 3 3 10 3
Leganes 5 0 1 4 4 10 1
Friday, Sept. 21

Huesca 0, Sociedad 1

Saturday, Sept. 22

Rayo Vallecano 1, Alaves 5

Eibar 1, Leganes 0

Celta Vigo 3, Valladolid 3

Getafe 0, Atletico 2

Madrid 1, Espanyol 0

Sunday, Sept. 23

Levante 2, Sevilla 6

Villarreal 0, Valencia 0

Betis 2, Athletic Bilbao 2

Barcelona 2, Girona 2

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Espanyol vs. Eibar 1800 GMT

Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano 1900 GMT

Atletico vs. Huesca 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal 1800 GMT

Leganes vs. Barcelona 1800 GMT

Sevilla vs. Madrid 2000 GMT

Valencia vs. Celta Vigo 2000 GMT

Thursday, Sept. 27

Valladolid vs. Levante 1800 GMT

Alaves vs. Getafe 1800 GMT

Girona vs. Betis 2000 GMT

Friday, Sept. 28

Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol 1900 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 29

Sociedad vs. Valencia 1100 GMT

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 1415 GMT

Eibar vs. Sevilla 1630 GMT

Madrid vs. Atletico 1845 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 30

Huesca vs. Girona 1000 GMT

Villarreal vs. Valladolid 1415 GMT

Levante vs. Alaves 1630 GMT

Betis vs. Leganes 1845 GMT

Monday, Oct. 1

Celta Vigo vs. Getafe 1900 GMT

La Liga Segunda
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Malaga 6 5 0 1 8 2 15
Las Palmas 6 4 2 0 11 3 14
Albacete 6 3 3 0 11 5 12
Granada 6 3 2 1 10 4 11
Alcorcon 6 3 2 1 5 2 11
Deportivo 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
Mallorca 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
Oviedo 6 2 3 1 9 9 9
Zaragoza 6 2 2 2 8 6 8
Gijon 6 2 2 2 6 4 8
Reus 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
Lugo 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
Almeria 6 2 1 3 6 7 7
Osasuna 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
Numancia 6 1 3 2 8 10 6
Cadiz 6 1 3 2 4 6 6
Rayo Majadahonda 6 2 0 4 4 10 6
Gimnastic de Tarragona 6 1 2 3 3 9 5
Tenerife 6 0 4 2 5 7 4
Extremadura 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
Elche 6 0 4 2 3 6 4
Cordoba 6 0 3 3 6 14 3
Saturday, Sept. 22

Osasuna 1, Gijon 0

Rayo Majadahonda 1, Extremadura 4

Zaragoza 0, Lugo 2

Cordoba 1, Tenerife 1

Sunday, Sept. 23

Mallorca 1, Albacete 3

Oviedo 1, Elche 1

Reus 1, Gimnastic de Tarragona 1

Las Palmas 1, Malaga 0

Numancia 0, Almeria 2

Cadiz 0, Alcorcon 2

Monday, Sept. 24

Deportivo 2, Granada 1

Friday, Sept. 28

Albacete vs. Zaragoza 1900 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 29

Lugo vs. Mallorca 1400 GMT

Granada vs. Cordoba 1600 GMT

Gijon vs. Las Palmas 1600 GMT

Tenerife vs. Cadiz 1830 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 30

Alcorcon vs. Oviedo 1000 GMT

Extremadura vs. Elche 1400 GMT

Gijon vs. Las Palmas 1400 GMT

Malaga vs. Rayo Majadahonda 1400 GMT

Osasuna vs. Numancia 1600 GMT

Almeria vs. Reus 1600 GMT

Extremadura vs. Elche 1800 GMT

Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Deportivo 1830 GMT