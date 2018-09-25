  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/25 04:03

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 78.73 Down .55
Oct 78.58 Down .55
Dec 79.25 79.30 78.32 78.58 Down .55
Dec 78.96 Down .55
Mar 79.65 79.69 78.75 78.96 Down .55
May 80.23 80.34 79.40 79.59 Down .54
Jul 80.62 80.78 79.99 80.18 Down .54
Aug 76.18 Down .42
Oct 76.73 Down .52
Oct 76.18 Down .42
Dec 76.50 76.67 76.16 76.18 Down .42
Dec 76.96 Down .44
Mar 76.96 Down .44
May 77.40 Down .44
Jul 77.72 Down .44
Aug 73.94 Down .29
Oct 75.54 Down .44
Oct 73.94 Down .29
Dec 73.94 Down .29
Dec 73.99 Down .42
Mar 73.99 Down .42
May 74.69 Down .42
Jul 74.28 Down .42