New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|78.73
|Down
|.55
|Oct
|78.58
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|79.25
|79.30
|78.32
|78.58
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|78.96
|Down
|.55
|Mar
|79.65
|79.69
|78.75
|78.96
|Down
|.55
|May
|80.23
|80.34
|79.40
|79.59
|Down
|.54
|Jul
|80.62
|80.78
|79.99
|80.18
|Down
|.54
|Aug
|76.18
|Down
|.42
|Oct
|76.73
|Down
|.52
|Oct
|76.18
|Down
|.42
|Dec
|76.50
|76.67
|76.16
|76.18
|Down
|.42
|Dec
|76.96
|Down
|.44
|Mar
|76.96
|Down
|.44
|May
|77.40
|Down
|.44
|Jul
|77.72
|Down
|.44
|Aug
|73.94
|Down
|.29
|Oct
|75.54
|Down
|.44
|Oct
|73.94
|Down
|.29
|Dec
|73.94
|Down
|.29
|Dec
|73.99
|Down
|.42
|Mar
|73.99
|Down
|.42
|May
|74.69
|Down
|.42
|Jul
|74.28
|Down
|.42