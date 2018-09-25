New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|98.50
|Down 1.40
|Dec
|101.90
|Down 1.40
|Dec
|99.70
|100.10
|97.85
|98.50
|Down 1.40
|Mar
|103.00
|103.40
|101.30
|101.90
|Down 1.40
|May
|105.55
|105.85
|103.70
|104.35
|Down 1.40
|Jul
|107.90
|108.20
|106.10
|106.75
|Down 1.35
|Sep
|110.50
|110.60
|108.50
|109.10
|Down 1.40
|Dec
|113.55
|113.90
|111.90
|112.55
|Down 1.35
|Mar
|117.05
|117.20
|115.90
|115.90
|Down 1.35
|May
|118.30
|119.30
|117.95
|117.95
|Down 1.35
|Jul
|120.10
|121.15
|119.75
|119.75
|Down 1.40
|Sep
|121.80
|122.85
|121.45
|121.45
|Down 1.40
|Dec
|124.60
|125.05
|124.20
|124.20
|Down 1.50
|Mar
|127.05
|Down 1.50
|May
|128.85
|Down 1.50
|Jul
|130.60
|Down 1.50