BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/25 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 98.50 Down 1.40
Dec 101.90 Down 1.40
Dec 99.70 100.10 97.85 98.50 Down 1.40
Mar 103.00 103.40 101.30 101.90 Down 1.40
May 105.55 105.85 103.70 104.35 Down 1.40
Jul 107.90 108.20 106.10 106.75 Down 1.35
Sep 110.50 110.60 108.50 109.10 Down 1.40
Dec 113.55 113.90 111.90 112.55 Down 1.35
Mar 117.05 117.20 115.90 115.90 Down 1.35
May 118.30 119.30 117.95 117.95 Down 1.35
Jul 120.10 121.15 119.75 119.75 Down 1.40
Sep 121.80 122.85 121.45 121.45 Down 1.40
Dec 124.60 125.05 124.20 124.20 Down 1.50
Mar 127.05 Down 1.50
May 128.85 Down 1.50
Jul 130.60 Down 1.50