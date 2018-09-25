New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|283.50
|284.60
|280.70
|281.60 Down 2.05
|Oct
|282.25
|284.20
|281.00
|281.65 Down 2.05
|Nov
|283.40
|285.65
|282.30
|282.70 Down 2.10
|Dec
|284.15
|286.70
|282.50
|283.60 Down 2.15
|Jan
|286.30
|286.30
|284.60
|284.60 Down 2.05
|Feb
|286.90
|286.90
|284.45
|285.30 Down 2.05
|Mar
|286.30
|288.55
|284.60
|285.60 Down 1.95
|Apr
|287.60
|287.60
|286.20
|286.20 Down 1.85
|May
|286.20
|289.15
|286.00
|286.40 Down 1.75
|Jun
|286.75
|288.75
|286.10
|287.00 Down 1.75
|Jul
|286.80
|289.45
|286.80
|287.15 Down 1.60
|Aug
|287.55 Down 1.50
|Sep
|288.60
|290.15
|287.40
|287.75 Down 1.55
|Oct
|290.15
|290.15
|288.15
|288.15 Down 1.75
|Nov
|289.10
|290.25
|288.25
|288.25 Down 1.65
|Dec
|288.00
|290.55
|288.00
|288.20 Down 1.60
|Jan
|290.20
|290.20
|288.55
|288.55 Down 1.55
|Feb
|288.80 Down 1.55
|Mar
|288.90 Down 1.55
|Apr
|289.45 Down 1.55
|May
|289.65 Down 1.55
|Jun
|290.05 Down 1.55
|Jul
|290.35 Down 1.45
|Aug
|290.55 Down 1.45
|Sep
|290.80 Down 1.45
|Dec
|291.30 Down 1.45
|Mar
|291.35 Down 1.45
|May
|291.40 Down 1.45
|Jul
|291.45 Down 1.45
|Sep
|291.50 Down 1.45
|Dec
|291.55 Down 1.45
|Mar
|291.60 Down 1.45
|May
|291.65 Down 1.45
|Jul
|291.70 Down 1.45
|Sep
|291.75 Down 1.45
|Dec
|291.80 Down 1.45
|Mar
|291.85 Down 1.45
|May
|291.90 Down 1.45
|Jul
|291.95 Down 1.45