BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/25 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 283.50 284.60 280.70 281.60 Down 2.05
Oct 282.25 284.20 281.00 281.65 Down 2.05
Nov 283.40 285.65 282.30 282.70 Down 2.10
Dec 284.15 286.70 282.50 283.60 Down 2.15
Jan 286.30 286.30 284.60 284.60 Down 2.05
Feb 286.90 286.90 284.45 285.30 Down 2.05
Mar 286.30 288.55 284.60 285.60 Down 1.95
Apr 287.60 287.60 286.20 286.20 Down 1.85
May 286.20 289.15 286.00 286.40 Down 1.75
Jun 286.75 288.75 286.10 287.00 Down 1.75
Jul 286.80 289.45 286.80 287.15 Down 1.60
Aug 287.55 Down 1.50
Sep 288.60 290.15 287.40 287.75 Down 1.55
Oct 290.15 290.15 288.15 288.15 Down 1.75
Nov 289.10 290.25 288.25 288.25 Down 1.65
Dec 288.00 290.55 288.00 288.20 Down 1.60
Jan 290.20 290.20 288.55 288.55 Down 1.55
Feb 288.80 Down 1.55
Mar 288.90 Down 1.55
Apr 289.45 Down 1.55
May 289.65 Down 1.55
Jun 290.05 Down 1.55
Jul 290.35 Down 1.45
Aug 290.55 Down 1.45
Sep 290.80 Down 1.45
Dec 291.30 Down 1.45
Mar 291.35 Down 1.45
May 291.40 Down 1.45
Jul 291.45 Down 1.45
Sep 291.50 Down 1.45
Dec 291.55 Down 1.45
Mar 291.60 Down 1.45
May 291.65 Down 1.45
Jul 291.70 Down 1.45
Sep 291.75 Down 1.45
Dec 291.80 Down 1.45
Mar 291.85 Down 1.45
May 291.90 Down 1.45
Jul 291.95 Down 1.45