MEXICO CITY (AP) — State officials say at least four people are dead and searches continue for others after a 5-foot (1.5 meter) wall of floodwater crashed through the streets of a town in western Mexico.

A Michoacan state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name says the dead found Monday include two adults and two children.

Unusually heavy rainfall swelled the Cutio River and sent a wave of water into the town of Periban on Sunday.

Michoacan Gov. Silvano Aureoles said "searches are underway for the people who are still missing."

Local media say as many as nine people were swept away by the surge, which was so strong it carried away vehicles and trees.

Soldiers searched huge piles of debris left in the streets.