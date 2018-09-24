LONDON (AP) — British police are warning the public to stay away from a rare goat-antelope that has escaped from a zoo in western England.

Official says the young female West Caucasian tur is likely in the woods near Paignton Zoo, about 200 miles southwest of London.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Monday the horned beast could pose a danger if she is startled by people approaching her.

Zoo officials say she became frightened and ran away when zookeepers were moving the herd.

Spokesman Phil Knowling says the zoo's main concern is bringing the animal bask safely. He said police are using a police drone with thermal imaging technology to try and located the animal.

The West Caucasian tur is on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature endangered species list.