BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to sell Canada a second-hand drone that's cost over 700 million euros ($823 million) — without many of the core components it needs to fly.

A government reply to opposition Left Party lawmakers states officials have decided to "begin concrete negotiations with Canada for the sale of the Euro Hawk aircraft, two ground stations and possibly certain spare parts."

Germany's defense ministry on Monday confirmed the decision to The Associated Press.

Berlin ordered the Northrop Grumman Global Hawk variant in 2000 to use for long-distance reconnaissance.

After costs skyrocketed and revelations that the prototype wouldn't be certified to fly in Europe, then-Defense Minister Thomas de Maiziere told lawmakers in 2013 it was better to have a "horrible end than a horror without end."

Canadian officials said they couldn't immediately comment.