LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Recently confirmed CIA Director Gina Haspel says one of her top priorities is to invest more heavily in collecting intelligence against nation state adversaries as well as Islamic extremists.

In her first public speech since becoming director of the agency, Haspel said she also is working to invest in foreign-language training to make sure CIA officers are attuned to the cultures where they work.

Haspel, the first woman to direct the agency, says another one of her priorities is to recruit officers of all genders, races and cultures and increase the number of officers stationed overseas.

She says the CIA also is going to beef up counter narcotics efforts abroad to address the nation's opioid crisis.

Haspel spoke Monday morning in Kentucky at her alma mater, the University of Louisville.