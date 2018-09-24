NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump made reducing drug prices a key election campaign promise, saying drugmakers were "getting away with murder." At the end of May, the president promised drug companies would be announcing "massive" voluntary drug price cuts within two weeks.

Few cuts followed. And an analysis by The Associated Press of brand-name prescription drug prices shows it's mostly been business as usual for drugmakers since Trump took office.

This year, there were 96 drug price hikes for every price cut, and the decreases were smaller than in recent years. There were 24 price cuts in June and July, and 395 price increases.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar conceded in a recent AP interview that it will be quite a while before drug prices fall.